× Deputies search for missing Vista woman

VISTA, Calif. — The Sheriff’s Department needs help finding a Vista woman who hasn’t been seen in a week.

Lilianna Ku’Uliea Haye, 25, hasn’t been seen since she left home around 6 p.m. on May 10.

Investigators believe she may be with her estranged boyfriend, 28-year-old Kenneth Gregory Bourque. He may be driving a 2002 gray or silver four-door sedan with California License Plate number 6UHB473.

Haye is about 5’6” tall, weighs 110 pounds, and has blue eyes and blonde hair. She sometimes wears glasses and has a tattoo of the Hawaiian Islands on her upper right arm. She also has a nose piercing.

If you have any information on her whereabouts contact the Sheriff’s Department at 858-565-5200.