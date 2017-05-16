× Vigil planned for pregnant mom killed in Mother’s Day crash

SAN DIEGO – A candlelight vigil will be held Tuesday for a pregnant mother who was killed in a crash on Mother’s Day.

Jessica Foderingham, 29, was driving a Dodge Dart near Arena Drive in Ramona around 6:45 p.m. when she was rear-ended by a suspected drunk driver. The impact from the Yukon pickup truck sent her car veering into a center median, where it struck a tree.

The Ramona resident and her unborn daughter were pronounced dead at a hospital.

The driver of the pickup, 44-year-old Andrew Dorian Milonis, reportedly sped away from the crash and was later arrested at a nearby bar. He’s been booked on suspicion of DUI, vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run.

Tuesday’s candlelight vigil will be held at the entrance of San Diego Country Estates at 6 p.m.

“I want to thank everyone for all the love, support, and prayers,” Jessica’s husband Chris Fondo posted on Facebook.