SDSU ends talks with ‘Soccer City’ investors

SAN DIEGO – San Diego State University has cut off negotiations with the backers of the proposed Soccer City development in Mission Valley and is asking the city of San Diego to issue a request for other proposals for use of the Qualcomm Stadium property.

SDSU officials have previously expressed reservations about the Soccer City plan, which could go before voters in November.

“For well over a year, San Diego State University has engaged in discussions with FS Investors on a possible partnership opportunity at the Mission Valley site. Unfortunately, a fair, equitable deal that would provide opportunity for the long-term success of SDSU and Aztec football, as well as a transparent deal for the citizens of San Diego, could not be reached. Recently, Mayor Kevin Faulconer reached out to SDSU in an attempt to facilitate a deal on behalf of SDSU with FS Investors. SDSU reiterated our offer to purchase land and to provide our fair share of infrastructure costs, but still no agreement could be reached. While SDSU’s current campus footprint of 238 acres is sufficient to support the University’s aspirations in the short term, we have long-articulated the need for more space for the advancement of the University over the next 50 years. The Mission Valley opportunity is a once-in-a-generation chance for SDSU to expand its research, tech transfer, collaboration space and other future needs, as we continue to ascend toward becoming a top 50 public research institution. With these concerns and motivations in mind, SDSU will not engage in any further discussions with FS Investors. We urge the City of San Diego to pursue a transparent RFP process to develop a plan that will accomplish the community’s vision for this vital property, and serve the San Diego Region for decades to come.”

Interviews with SDSU and Soccer City spokesmen:

SDSU Athletic Director John David Wicker discussed the future of the Qualcomm Stadium site in Mission Valley with FOX 5’s Troy Hirsch. During the interview, Wicker said the school would like to expand its campus in that area and would like to have a 35-40,000 seat stadium. Listen to his interview:

Landon Donovan shared his insights on the “Soccer City” plan to bring a Major League Soccer team and new stadium to San Diego during an interview with FOX 5’s Troy Hirsch. Listen to his interview:

