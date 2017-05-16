Scripps Ranch senior sets new track record, aims for State

SAN DIEGO -- Scripps Ranch High School senior, Alex Barr, broke two school records this track season in both the 1600 meter and 3200 meter race.
"Ever since I was a freshman I've really wanted to break this school record," said Barr. "It's meant a lot to me."
As coaches its our jobs to guide these athletes. the fact he looked at that board and accomplished it makes everyone feel good and proud of him.
One more goal remains for Barr, to represent Scripps Ranch at the State level. The 4.1 student athlete accepted a scholarship to Santa Barbara next year to continue his efforts on the track.