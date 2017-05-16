Scripps Ranch senior sets new track record, aims for State

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Scripps Ranch High School senior, Alex Barr, broke two school records this track season in both the 1600 meter and 3200 meter race.

"Ever since I was a freshman I've really wanted to break this school record," said Barr. "It's meant a lot to me."







As coaches its our jobs to guide these athletes. the fact he looked at that board and accomplished it makes everyone feel good and proud of him.