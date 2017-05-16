Rubio’s manager recovering from stab wounds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOLANA BEACH, Calif. - The Rubio's employee, who was stabbed in the face by a man who walked into the fast-food restaurant, remained in the hospital Tuesday.

A family member of the victim told FOX 5 that Robin Rodriquez was recovering at Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla after being assaulted.

A man allegedly stabbed Rodriquez at the Rubio's restaurant at 437 S. Highway 101 in Solana Beach just before 4 p.m. Monday. The suspect left the restaurant.

Deputies went to the Rubio's, found Rodriquez along with witnesses who saw the suspect take off, according to sheriff's Lt. Greg Rylaarsdam. Shortly after, deputies found the suspect about four blocks south of the restaurant.

"When they contacted the suspect who was still armed with the knife, a confrontation followed which culminated in a deputy-involved shooting," Rylaarsdam said.

Medics took the suspect to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, Rylaarsdam said. He has not yet been identified.

The Rubio's restaurant in Solana Beach remained closed Tuesday.