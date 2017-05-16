× Purse-snatching suspect punches woman, cops say

SAN DIEGO – Police need help identifying a woman who allegedly pushed and punched three people during an attempted robbery last October.

The suspect tried to steal a woman’s purse in the 1100 block of 6th Avenue on October 7, 2016, authorities said.

The victim was pushed to the ground and her mom and friend were allegedly punched by the suspect.

The suspect ran away and was last seen boarding a nearby MTS trolley. She is described as a black woman in her 20s, 5’6” to 5’7” tall, 125 pounds and was wearing a multicolored top, blue jeans and pink tennis shoes. She also had a light-colored dog with her once she boarded the trolley.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 619-744-9500 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.