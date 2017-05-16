Man stabbed during argument in alley

SAN DIEGO — An investigation was underway Tuesday into a possibly gang-related stabbing in a Logan Heights alley.

The victim was walking with a female friend in an alley off the 2200 block of Commercial Street shortly before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and heard one of two men passing by make comments about her, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The victim began arguing with that man and was at some point stabbed in the abdomen, according to the officer. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening wound.

The assailant was described only as a Hispanic man wearing a white hat, black jacket and jeans.