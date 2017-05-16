April the giraffe shows off baby Tajiri to the public

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARPURSVILLE, NY -- After three months of "April insanity" on social media, the world's most famous giraffe and her baby are now out for the world to see.

Baby Tajiri weighs about 180 pounds and is more than 6 feet, 4 inches tall just one month after being born.

Opening day at the Animal Adventure Park in upstate New York on Monday was one of the biggest opening days the park has ever had.

Some people came from as far away as Hamburg, Germany.

"I'm from Tampa, Florida and I came here because I wanted to come see the giraffe and the baby: April, Tajiri and Oliver. We've been watching her and them on the internet ever since February. The day she was born we decided we're going to make a drive up there," Debbie Rummel said.

Park officials say around 1,000 people came to the park Monday.