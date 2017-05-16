× Alicia Gwynn to debut new song with San Diego concert Friday

SAN DIEGO – Last week we saw the unveiling of a statue in honor of Mr. Padre Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn. This Friday belongs to his teammate in life and wife, Alicia Gwynn.

The talented Gwynn family keeps the hits coming with the launch of Alicia Gwynn’s long-awaited music career.

Fans are invited to Alicia Gwynn’s live concert set for this Friday morning in the East Village. Fans will hear her new song the day it drops to the world.

Alicia Gwynn’s first song “Dance” was released on iTunes on May 1 and her second song “Colors” will debut Friday.

Her performance will begin at 7 a.m. at The Quartyard at 1102 Market Street.

All our welcome to the morning concert even the family dog! There is a dog park at the concert venue.

FOX 5 Morning News team will be live at the concert Friday morning.

Alicia’s debut song “Dance” has a music video. Watch it here: