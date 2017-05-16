2 separate trucks overturn on I-805 in Clairemont area

SAN DIEGO – Two separate crashes on Interstate 805 in the Clairemont area were causing traffic jams in both directions Tuesday afternoon.

A Uhaul truck pulling a trailer was traveling southbound on I-805 near Clairemont Mesa Boulevard exit when it overturned. Traffic heading south was backed up around 1:10 p.m.

Within 20 minutes of the first crash, a concrete mixing truck overturned on the Balboa Avenue exit ramp of northbound I-805. The truck was blocking all exit lanes as of 1:37 p.m.

California Highway Patrol reported the possibility of a fluid leak related to the concrete mixing truck crash.

It was unknown how long it would take to cleanup both crashes and if either driver was injured.