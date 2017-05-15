× Trump to nominate ‘Papa’ Doug Manchester as Ambassador to the Bahamas

SAN DIEGO – President Donald Trump announced Monday his intent to nominate San Diego businessman Doug Manchester as Ambassador to the Bahamas.

The White House released a statement about the nomination.

“If confirmed, “Papa” Doug Manchester of California will serve as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Mr. Manchester is a leading industrialist with accomplishments on a national and international scale in telecommunications, radio broadcast, medical instrumentation, publishing, and real estate development. Since 1970, he has been Chairman of Manchester Financial Group, which has multiple divisions including Manchester Grand Resorts and M Commercial Properties. He leads the Machester Charitable Foundation and currently services on the Board of Trustees of The Sanford-Burnham Medical Research Institute. Mr. Manchester earned his B.S. from San Diego State University.”

Manchester was an early supporter of Trump’s presidential campaign. When Trump made a campaign stop in San Diego in May of 2016, the candidate mentioned he’d enlist Manchester to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. At the time, Manchester would not say whether he would help pay for a border wall.

“He has no filter,” Manchester said during an interview with FOX 5. “It was an honor for him to mention me. He feel he’s a great friend and is what we need for our country.”

FOX 5 reached out Manchester Monday for comment on Trump’s nomination.