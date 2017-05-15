Suspect shot by deputies after Rubio’s stabbing dies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOLANA BEACH, Calif. – The man who stabbed a worker at Rubio's restaurant in Solana Beach has died, authorities said Monday.

A man was stabbed in the face by a suspect at the fast-food taco shop on the 400 block of South Highway 101 around 4 p.m., San Diego County Sheriff's spokesman Ryan Keim said. He was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

Deputies responded to the area and found the assault suspect several blocks south of the restaurant. At least one deputy opened fire on the man during a confrontation near the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

Medics took the suspect to a hospital for treatment of wounds, but he later died, Keim said.

Authorities closed traffic lanes around the site of the shooting and suspended train runs through the area to allow investigators to document evidence.

The identities of the people involved were not released.

[CORRECTION: This story has been updated. It originally reported the stabbing victim had died. ]