Report of man with gun prompts lockdown at Helix High

LA MESA, Calif. – Helix High School and several other schools in the area were locked down for a short time Monday morning after someone reported seeing a man who was possibly armed in the area.

Police searched the area on the ground and with a helicopter and stopped one person sometime after 10:30 a.m. and let him go after questioning him, according to a tweet, The detained man did not have a gun.

The lockdowns were lifted at all the schools shortly before 11 a.m.

LMPD officers have detained the subject. There were no weapons found. Officers will be clearing the area shortly. — La Mesa PD (@LaMesaPD) May 15, 2017

Police tweeted earlier that they received only one report about an armed man.

We have not confirmed there was a gun and there was only one report from a possible witness. — La Mesa PD (@LaMesaPD) May 15, 2017

All surrounding schools have been placed in a lockdown status for precautionary measures only. — La Mesa PD (@LaMesaPD) May 15, 2017