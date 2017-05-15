Report of man with gun prompts lockdown at Helix High

LA MESA, Calif. – Helix High School and several other schools in the area were locked down for a short time Monday morning after someone reported seeing a man who was possibly armed in the area.
Police searched the area on the ground and with a helicopter and stopped one person sometime after 10:30 a.m. and let him go after questioning him, according to a tweet, The detained man did not have a gun.
The lockdowns were lifted at all the schools shortly before 11 a.m.
Police tweeted earlier that they received only one report about an armed man.
