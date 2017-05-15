Ralphs to hire 800 people in Southern California

SAN DIEGO – Ralphs Grocery Co. announced Monday it is hiring 800 people to fill open positions in its Southern California supermarkets, including stores in San Diego County.

Hiring events will be held at all Ralphs stores on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Job seekers interested in applying for a position should apply online prior to May 20. They can then visit their neighborhood Ralphs supermarket between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. that day for a job interview.

“We have a wide variety of part-time positions that we need to fill in every Ralphs store in Southern California,” said Kendra Doyel, vice president of Corporate Affairs. “Positions are available to friendly and engaging people in most every department, including front end, deli, meat, bakery and grocery.”

The positions for which Ralphs is hiring offer competitive wages, flexible schedules, benefits and room for advancement, according to the company, which currently employs more than 20,000 associates in 193 stores in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

Ralphs is a subsidiary of The Kroger Co., one of the nation’s largest food retailers, based in Cincinnati, Ohio.