Pedestrian hit by car in Southcrest

SAN DIEGO — A 70-year-old pedestrian was hit by a car at a Southcrest-area intersection, police said Monday.

The victim suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries in the crash on National Avenue at South 39th Street shortly before 8:30 p.m. Sunday and was taken to a hospital to be treated, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The intersection does not have a marked crosswalk, and there is no stop sign on National Avenue.

The driver of the 2009 Honda involved in the crash was not cited or arrested, Buttle said.