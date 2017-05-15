Multiple shots fired after deputies chase suspect in Solana Beach

SOLANA BEACH, Calif. – A man suspected of stabbing someone at Rubio’s in Solana Beach was injured in a shooting with deputies Monday, authorities said.

San Diego County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a call of a stabbing at Rubio’s restaurant at the 400 block of South Highway 101 near Via De La Valle around 4 p.m. When they arrived, the suspect ran away and they chased him, according to sheriff’s spokesman Ryan Keim.

The man ran to the train tracks and when he was under a bridge, multiple shots were fired, the official said. The suspect suffered unknown injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The victim of the taco shop stabbing was also hospitalized with unknown injuries.

None of the deputies were injured.

Roads in the area, including Via de la Villa, were blocked from traffic. Drivers were advised to avoid the area.

Train service was delayed and SDMTS used buses to transport passengers.

#NCTDServiceAlert: Due to police activity at Via De La Valle, bus bridge will be establish for NB COASTER passengers out of Sorrento Valley — North County Transit (@GoNCTD) May 15, 2017