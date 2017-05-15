Man accused of running over woman in East Village arrested

SAN DIEGO – Investigators Monday tracked down and arrested a man who allegedly left after running over a woman with his SUV in an East Village parking lot, leaving her with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators tracked down the gray Jeep Patriot involved in the accident in the 3400 block of Main Street in Barrio Logan, impounded it and took 34-year-old Ricardo Avila Carrillo into custody, according to San Diego police.

The 49-year-old victim was sleeping on the ground at an Ace Parking lot in the 1300 block of National Avenue when she was run over about 2:30 p.m. Friday, Officer Kazimierz Lewak said.

The driver got out of the Jeep and shouted for help before moving the vehicle forward, off the woman, as witnesses pulled her out from underneath, according to Lewak. Moments later, Carrillo allegedly drove off to the east on Imperial Avenue without leaving any identifying information.

The victim remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Carrillo was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of hit-and- run and driving on a suspended license. He was being held on $50,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.