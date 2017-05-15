Longtime SDSU administrator named interim president

SAN DIEGO — Longtime San Diego State University executive Sally Roush will become interim president on July 1, following the departure of President Elliot Hirshman, it was announced Monday.

Roush, appointed by the California State University Chancellor Timothy White, is expected to lead SDSU for about one year. The CSU Board of Trustees will select Hirshman’s permanent replacement.

“During a long and distinguished career of serving SDSU, including 19 years as a senior vice president, Sally always demonstrated passion and dedication for the university mission,” White said in a statement released by the CSU.

“She brings deep understanding of the academic excellence and administrative functions of the university, and I have full confidence in her ability to promote the standard of excellence SDSU has achieved under President Hirshman,” he said.

Roush held various positions at the school for 31 years before retiring in 2013 as senior vice president for business and financial affairs.

She later served as interim vice chancellor and chief financial officer for the CSU Office of the Chancellor, and has consulted for the Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and Sonoma State campuses.

“My time at SDSU was the highlight of my professional career,” Roush said. “I am excited to re-engage with faculty, staff, students and all members of the campus community as we work together to serve the San Diego and Imperial Valley region.”

SDSU has a satellite campus in Calexico.

Hirshman announced two months ago that he accepted a position as president of Stevenson College in Maryland, and would leave SDSU after six years at the helm.

The search for his replacement will be led by Adam Day, the trustees’ vice chairman and son of former SDSU President Thomas Day.