Lifeguards rescue 2 men at Sunset Cliffs

SAN DIEGO – Lifeguards rescued two men who jumped from a cliff near Osprey Point and were overcome by strong ocean currents.

Both men, ages 21 and 23, were injured and ended up on the reefs. They were both extricated by lifeguards using a cliff rescue rig.

One man had minor injuries, and the other is still being evaluated by medics.