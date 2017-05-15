Lakeside family gets GoPro full of Hawaii memories back thanks to scubadiver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKESIDE, Calif. -- On their yearly trip to Hawaii, the Winsor family from Lakeside documented everything, especially the three boys: Nick, Cole, and Jake.

They capture it all on their cell phones and Go Pro videos.

Their mother Kari Winsor filmed her 13-year-old son Cole cliff jumping.

“My knees were weak when I looked over and I was trying to film them,” their mom said.

Cole jumped some 50 feet with the GoPro attached to a selfie stick. By the time he came up, the camera was gone. Not just all of the families memories from that trip lost, but over a whole year worth of videos, lost to the bottom of the ocean. That was until older son Nick got a message on Snapchat and then Instagram.

“I get this random message, ‘Do you know Cole Winsor?’ Yeah, it’s my brother. Why? 'Does he have a GoPro?' Yeah, but he lost it in Hawaii. I’m like dude no way!” said Nick.

The college student watched the GoPro videos and saw that Cole had shown off his boarding pass, mentioned he was from San Diego and wore various little league game gear.

Those clues were enough for the scuba diver to make this video:

“When people find these, they end up keeping it. They don’t think about what’s on them. He did the right thing and this means the world to me,” Kari said.

This diver will be in town next week and the grateful family said they have plans to meet him.