SAN DIEGO — A driver who crashed into parked cars in the Miramar area Monday morning may have had a medical emergency, authorities said.

The victim’s vehicle struck two others that were parked alongside Miramar Road near Eastgate Mall around 7 a.m., San Diego police Officer Billy Hernandez said.

A passerby found the driver unconscious and called for help. However, the driver died before he could be taken to a hospital, according to Hernandez. His name was not immediately available.