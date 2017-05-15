× Best Buy provides technology training for teens at new Tech Center

SAN DIEGO – The first Best Buy Teen Tech Center in San Diego opens at 4 p.m. Monday at the Boys and Girls Club of San Marcos.

Organizers hope the center can bridge the opportunity gap for underserved kids and give them the skills they need to pursue careers in technology and business.

“Many communities lack support and access to the tools and training that can unlock a better future and prepare youth for the challenges ahead,” Best Buy said on its website.

Through hands-on activities, teens can explore their interests in programming, filmmaking, music production and design. They can learn 3D design and coding, and will also have access to cameras and a recording studio.

“Studies show that in the next 10 years, roughly 80 percent of all jobs will require technology skills,” Best Buy spokesperson Boua Xiong said. “We also know that there is a huge opportunity gap for kids from low-income communities.”

Employees from Best Buy and Sony will come to the center throughout the year to share their skills and career journeys in hopes of inspiring the kids.

Membership to the Boys and Girls Club is encouraged, but all teens who are interested in learning more about tech and the skills needed to be successful in college and tech careers are welcome.

The center will be open Monday through Friday and will run after school for about four hours each day.