Will Miss California USA India Williams win?

LOS ANGELES – Fifty-one contestants are competing Sunday night in the 2017 Miss USA Pageant.
India Williams, 20, will be representing the Golden State. Miss California USA posted these facts about the 6-foot-tall woman from Lafayette.
- Aspires to obtain a Bachelor of Arts in Business Entrepreneurship and pursue a degree in entertainment contract law.
- Has been studying Mandarin Chinese for the past 5 years
- Was on cycle 22 of America’s Next Top Model
- Has been on the Dean’s List at Loyola Marymount University
- Volunteers with a program called ‘The Incubator School’ and also works closely with ‘The Samburu Project’ to provide clean and safe drinking water to communities in Kenya
The 2017 Miss USA Pageant will air Sunday night at 8 p.m. on FOX 5. Terrence Jenkins and Julianne Hough as the hosts.