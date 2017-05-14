Will Miss California USA India Williams win?

LOS ANGELES – Fifty-one contestants are competing Sunday night in the 2017 Miss USA Pageant.

India Williams, 20, will be representing the Golden State. Miss California USA posted these facts about the 6-foot-tall woman from Lafayette.

Aspires to obtain a Bachelor of Arts in Business Entrepreneurship and pursue a degree in entertainment contract law.

Has been studying Mandarin Chinese for the past 5 years

Was on cycle 22 of America’s Next Top Model

Has been on the Dean’s List at Loyola Marymount University

Volunteers with a program called ‘The Incubator School’ and also works closely with ‘The Samburu Project’ to provide clean and safe drinking water to communities in Kenya

California Dreaming & into the Top 10: Miss California USA hopes to become an Intellectual Property Rights attorney. #MissUSA | @SherriHill pic.twitter.com/0a3Rw9xKaB — Miss USA (@MissUSA) May 15, 2017

The 2017 Miss USA Pageant will air Sunday night at 8 p.m. on FOX 5. Terrence Jenkins and Julianne Hough as the hosts.

