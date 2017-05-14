× San Jose Barracuda end San Diego Gulls’ season with 2-0 win

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Gulls second American Hockey League season ended Saturday evening with a 2-0 loss to the San Jose Barracuda, who won the Pacific Division finals, four games to one.

Goaltender Troy Grosenick stopped all 34 shots he faced and the Barracuda killed all three of the Gulls power-play opportunities, including a five-minute man advantage in the third period when San Jose center Timo Meier received a charging penalty.

The Gulls lost the final four games of the best-of-seven series, which they opened with a 3-2 overtime victory on May 5 at San Jose. Two of the losses were by one goal.

This is the second consecutive season the Gulls season has ended with a five-game loss in the Pacific Division finals.

“Success sometimes isn’t winning or winning a championship,” Gulls coach Dallas Eakins said. “I think success is, at the end of the day, knowing you did your absolute best. With the way our lineup has been, especially with the injuries, we couldn’t squeeze any more blood from the stone.

All of our guys gave us everything they had, I know that for sure, and I want them to know that not only are we grateful what they did for our organization and us. They really supported each other. They should find that success feeling knowing that they did everything they could to win.”

The Barracuda, the San Jose Sharks AHL affiliate, advance to the Calder Cup Western Conference finals, where they they will face the Grand Rapid Griffins, the Detroit Red Wings AHL affiliate.

San Jose opened the scoring 10 minutes, 24 seconds into the first period on Barclay Goodrow’s goal before a crowd at Valley View Casino Center announced at 7,368. Adam Helewka put in the rebound of a shot by Julius Bergman for a power-play goal at 14:00 of the second period.

Goaltender Jhonas Enroth made 33 saves for the Gulls, the Anaheim Ducks AHL affiliate.