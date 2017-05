CARLSBAD, Calif. – Train service in Carlsbad was halted Sunday evening after a person was hit, authorities said.

The Pacific Surfliner train was heading north just before 8 p.m. when the person was struck. San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash near State Street.

The person was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

The train was bound for Los Angeles.

ALERT: Train 591 is being delayed in #Carlsbad following a trespasser incident. Everyone 'on-board' is OK . Expect delays up to 90 mins. — Pacific Surfliner (@PacSurfliners) May 15, 2017