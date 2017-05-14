× National Weather Service issues small craft advisory for coastal boaters

SAN DIEGO – The National Weather Service issued a small craft advisory Sunday morning for boaters in the outer waters off the coast of San Diego County.

The advisory was expected to expire at 3 a.m. Monday for the waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican border, extending out 30 to 60 miles.

The advisory forecast winds of 17 to 23 mph with gusts up to 28 to 35 mph and combined seas of 7 to 10 feet and steep waves.

“A small craft advisory means that wind speeds are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft and inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.” the NWS said.