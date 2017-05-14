Mother killed during walk with daughter on Mother’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LINDENHURST, NY – A Long Island mother died on Mother's Day and reportedly saved her daughter from the same fate, according to police.

Diane Aluska, 55, and her 16-year-old daughter were walking along South Wellwood Avenue at 9:15 a.m. They had attended a church mass and were walking to a bakery when a Toyota Corolla came crashing towards them, the New York Post reported Sunday.

An 80-year-old driver thought she was backing out of a parking space near a bakery when she hit the accelerator. The car drove onto the sidewalk, hitting the mother and daughter, police told PIX11.

"Diane Aluska — who had three kids and worked for the town of Babylon in the clerk’s office — pushed her youngest daughter from harm’s way just in the nick of time, police said," New York Post reported.

They were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, according to Nassau County police. Diane died at the hospital and her daughter was listed in stable condition.

The Corolla was impounded and it was unknown if the driver would face charges, according to New York Post.