‘Little People, Big World’ Zach and wife welcome baby boy

HELVETIA, Ore. – For those who’ve been following the family behind “Little People, Big World” – great news! Tori and Zach Roloff welcomed their first child.

The young couple who appear on the reality show announced their baby boy Jackson Kyle Roloff was born Friday morning. He weighed 9 pounds, 1 ounce and is 20.5 inches long, the new father posted to Instagram Sunday.

“Baby and mother are doing great and Jackson is already mastered holding daddy’s fingers and snuggling with mom! He is adorable and Tori and I are loving being parents,” Zach said.

The Roloff family is also expecting another addition this summer. Zach’s twin brother Jeremy and sister-in-law Audrey are going to have a baby girl, People reported.