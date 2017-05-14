Collectible cars roll into Miramar for monthly meetup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - Collectible cars from all over Southern California rolled into Miramar area at sunrise Saturday for one of the city's biggest auto meets San Diego Cars and Coffee.

Car aficionados from 16 to 60 years old, including YouTube stars Tanner Fox, Faze Rug and Jake Angeles, revealed their latest rides, wraps, custom builds in the parking lot of San Diego wrap automotive styling.

SD Wrap partners with Elite Finish and Auto Armour to host the monthly meeting as a way to support the local community, and the turnout of car owners and auto fans just keeps growing.

The event is free and happens once a month on Saturdays at 8820 Kenamar Drive.

Incredible turnout for today's @sandiegocarsandcoffee event...grateful for all the support and it was great to meet so many of you 🙌🏼 see you next month. 📷 @thaiandy_00 A post shared by Ramin Niroomand (@ramin_sdwrap) on May 13, 2017 at 2:01pm PDT

SD Cars Coffee #sdcarsandcoffee A post shared by Dennis Santarinala (@dennis_santarinala) on May 13, 2017 at 11:06am PDT