County to auction off cars, trucks, buses and more

SAN DIEGO – Dozens of vehicles — including cars, trucks, school buses and a vintage red Ford Mustang — will be put up for online auction by the County of San Diego starting Monday.

The surplus vehicles and government property come from the county and other local agencies. Bids for the online auction start at $100, according to county officials.

The vehicles include Ford Crown Victorias, Escapes, and various Ford trucks, a Toyota Tundra pickup and a few not-so-typical vehicles including a remote-controlled car, an off-road vehicle, a sweeper and box trucks.

Included on the list is a red 1965 Ford Mustang, with a reported 25,157 miles on the odometer. The auction description says it has “possible motor and transmission problems,” and was for sale to auto dealers or dismantlers only, but the red Mustang’s body looked good on an Internet photo.

It was not clear how the car came to be in the county’s possession, but its minimum bid was $100.

Registration for the auction begins at 8 a.m. Monday, remains open for about a week, and closes at 1 p.m. May 22.

The vehicles can be seen at a lot at 369 Main Street in Ramona from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. next Friday, and again from 8 a.m. to noon on Monday, May 22.

The auction catalog and photos of many of the items up for auction can be found online at TNT Public Auction.