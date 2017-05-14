× 1 person killed in SUV crash in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA – One person was killed Saturday when an SUV rolled down the side of a 54 Freeway off-ramp in Chula Vista, authorities said.

It was reported at 6:30 p.m. on the eastbound 54 Freeway at Fourth Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The vehicle was described as an older white Jeep that fell off the Fourth Street off-ramp and rolled down an embankment, coming to rest against a fence, according to the CHP.

Witnesses reported a reckless driver who spun out before leaving the road, the CHP said.