× Man killed in Chula Vista crash is identified

CHULA VISTA – A motorist who was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 805 in Chula Vista earlier this week was identified Saturday by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Joshua Jacob Baker, 22, died of multiple blunt-force injuries when he veered off the highway and hit a tree, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office. He was declared dead at the scene.

The crash in the southbound lanes near Main Street was reported around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. Baker was driving a white pickup truck that was seen swerving between traffic lanes.

The crash prompted authorities to close the Main Street on-ramp.