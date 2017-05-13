× Man killed after being ejected from vehicle in fatal SR-54 rollover crash

CHULA VISTA — A man was killed Saturday when he was ejected from his vehicle in a rollover crash on State Route 54 in Chula Vista, according to California Highway Patrol.

Officials said the victim lost control of the vehicle around 6:30 p.m., causing his 2005 Ford Escape to overturn and roll off the side of eastbound SR-54 near Highland Avenue.

The victim – who was not wearing a seat belt – was then thrown from the vehicle and across a fence, authorities said. Bystanders performed CPR on the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP is still investigating the cause of the incident.