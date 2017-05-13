× Authorities seek help finding missing 84-year-old Morena woman

SAN DIEGO – San Diego police Saturday asked for the public’s help finding a missing 84-year-old Morena woman who is considered at risk.

Patricia Nagem was last seen by her daughter at 6 p.m. Friday at her home in the 5900 block of Lauretta Street, according to police. She was possibly seen in the area Saturday morning at about 6 a.m.

Nagem was described by police as 5-feet-6 inches tall and weighing 135 pounds, light-skinned, white, with silver/gray hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a blue, long-sleeve shirt and black pants when she went missing.

“This is unusual for her to walk away and she has no means of transportation,” the missing person bulletin said.

Anyone with information was asked to call San Diego police at (619) 531- 2000.