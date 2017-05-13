× Annual “Mowing Down Pollution” draws hundreds for equipment exchange

SAN DIEGO – Hundreds of gas-powered pieces of yard equipment were exchanged for battery-powered ones Saturday morning in Mission Valley, during San Diego County Supervisor Ron Roberts’ 18th Annual Mowing Down Pollution event at Qualcomm Stadium.

San Diegans were encouraged to turn in their gasoline-powered lawn mowers, weed eaters, hedge trimmers and chain saws for a reduced-cost battery- powered counterpart.

The lawn mowers were the most popular item with 475 sold, followed by 100 weed eaters, 41 chain saws and 10 hedge trimmers, according to a spokesman from Roberts’ office.

“Switching from gasoline to a rechargeable mower can drastically reduce pollution levels. Gas-powered machines emit an average of about 10 pounds of air pollution per year,” said Robert Kard of the San Diego County Air Pollution Control District, which oversees the annual exchange. “The new, upgraded models emit zero pollution.”