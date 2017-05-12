Worker suffers anxiety attack when car crashes into insurance office

SAN DIEGO — An out-of-control vehicle smashed into a Miramar-area insurance office Friday, sending one person to the hospital and prompting a precautionary evacuation of the damaged building.

The crash in the 9400 block of Black Mountain Road happened about 1 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The vehicle destroyed a large plate glass window of the ground level State Farm Insurance office. No one, including the driver, was injured in the crash, but an office worker was badly shaken by the accident and was taken to Palomar Medical Center for evaluation and treatment.