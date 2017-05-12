Father updates condition of boy injured in DUI crash

SAN DIEGO – The father of a young boy critically injured by a suspected drunken driver updateed his condition Friday afternoon.

Lennox Lake suffered major head injuries Saturday night when his family’s Honda sedan was hit by a pickup as the family returned from a day at Disneyland. The 6-year-old boy has undergone several surgeries at Rady Children’s Hospital.

Lennox’ mother, Ingrid Rutan, will provide an update on his condition at a news conference set for 3:30 p.m.

Prosecutors say Constantino Acosta-Banda, 38, was speeding when he ran a stop sign at Dairy Mart Road and slammed into the family’s car. He fled the scene but was arrested about 30 minutes after the crash. He is charged with hit-and-run causing permanent injury, DUI causing great bodily injury and driving without a license.

Federal immigration officials said Acosta-Banda has been deported from the United States at least 15 times over the past 15 years, most recently on Jan. 18. He was ordered held on $230,000 bail.