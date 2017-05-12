Vandals still targeting vehicles in Imperial Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. -- Several residents in Imperial Beach woke up Friday to find their vehicles' windows shot out.

The shootings -- likely the work of vandals using a BB gun -- have been ongoing for about a month.

“I love IB. I still want to live here. But I’m starting not to feel safe," said Icilda Ponce, who found her SUV with a shattered window.

She wasn't the only one. Her neighbor's car across the street was also hit and so were several other cars in the neighborhood.

“I have three kids. They’re always playing outside. Not that late when it happened, but anything could happen. It’s scary," said Ponce.

The shootings are happening during overnight hours.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is investigating, but so far, no suspects have been identified.