Search on for 2 men who followed girl to school

SAN DIEGO — A report of two men who followed a teenage girl on her way to school at Steam Academy at La Presa in Spring Valley has parents and students on high alert.

A notice from the La Mesa-Spring Valley School District went out to parents yesterday.

“Worried because my daughter goes to this school. I don’t want anything to happen to her,” said Diana Rodriguez, a Spring Valley resident.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department says the incident happened Thursday just before 9 a.m. near the county library and Kempton Street. They say the two men did not attempt to get her in the car but made inappropriate comments about her appearance and followed her to school. Once she arrived on campus, she told staff and they called authorities.

“We do have a report we are investigating and it’s important. We’re asking if there’s anybody that saw anything they report it,” said Ryan Keim with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

“I think now with cell phones and iPads being so prevalent, students can get so focused on whether it’s music or watching, looking down, they don’t pay attention to their surroundings so when you’re walking to school or anywhere, you need to pay attention to what’s around you.”

The two men are described as Hispanic in their 30s, both with dark combed over hair and facial hair. The passenger has a bleached blonde section on the top of his head. They were driving in an all-black 4-door sedan with heavily tinted back passenger and rear windows.

“Are you shocked that this happened? Not really actually…that’s unfortunate to say but I’m not,” Rodriguez said.

The school district and the sheriff’s department are reminding parents to not only be alert but to walk in groups and report anything suspicious.