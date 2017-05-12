Firefighter attacked while trying to help ill woman

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. – A firefighter was hospitalized Friday afternoon after he was attacked with a knife while treating a woman with a medical condition.

The fireman was treating the woman in the 1700 block of Euclid Avenue at about 2 p.m., when the woman’s son came out of the house and began attacking him with a knife, according to police.

The injured firefighter was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The woman’s son was arrested and will be charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

Police did not speculate on a reason for the knife attack.