Nearly 700 Patrick Henry High students stay home after threat

SAN DIEGO – Six-hundred, eighty-eight Patrick Henry High School students stayed home Friday after a threatening message was found on campus one day earlier, San Diego Unified School District officials confirmed.

Around 8:40 a.m. Thursday, a threatening message was discovered written on a handball court on campus.

After a Snapchat picture of the threat circulated among students, administrators called in San Diego Unified School District police officers to help investigate.

A student who saw the photo shared it with FOX 5. Written in pencil, the message read: "I'm shooting up the school 5/12/17."

In an email sent home to parents that day, the principal said administrators are looking into the matter.

"If there is a credible threat we will let out families know. I don’t believe it was aimed at a student or anyone at Patrick Henry," the email read.

The principal also sent FOX 5 a statement that read:

"It has been solved. We know the student. It was a joke. They are very sorry. They realize they shouldn’t have done that."

32.797832 -117.051787