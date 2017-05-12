× Motorcyclist arrested following high-speed pursuit

SAN DIEGO — A motorcyclist led authorities on a chase from Whittier to San Diego Thursday evening before being arrested.

The nearly 90-minute chase began about 9:30 p.m. in Whittier where the rider was wanted for speeding, according to broadcast reports.

The California Highway Patrol chased the rider, who sometimes exceeded speeds of 130 mph, according to reports.

The suspect was taken into custody on southbound Interstate 805, south of Imperial Avenue.