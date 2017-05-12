Drone shows great white sharks continue to hug coast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DANA POINT, Calif. – New drone video confirms that great white sharks continue to swim just offshore from a popular state beach.

The video was recorded Thursday morning offshore from Doheny State Beach in Dana Point. William Steele, a surfboard maker from Capistrano Beach launched his drone and located a large shark.

Steele recorded another shark in the same area on May 2, just days after a woman from Vista was attacked by a shark at San Onofre State Beach, a few miles to the south. That woman, Leeanne Ericson, was critically injured, but doctors say her recovery is going remarkably well. She faces a number of surgeries and long period of recovery.