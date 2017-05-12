Driver with suspended license hits pedestrian

VISTA, Calif. – A 62-year-old pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries in a hit-and-run crash in a Vista neighborhood involving a driver with a suspended license, authorities said Friday.

Dylan Bayston, 23, was allegedly behind the wheel of the late model Ford pickup truck that struck the victim in the 1200 block of Monique Court shortly after 6:30 p.m. Thursday. He was later found and taken into custody about 1.25 miles from the scene, according to sheriff’s Deputy Sean Gallagher.

The victim was taken to Palomar Medical Center to be treated, Gallagher said.

Gallagher said DUI was not suspected in the crash.