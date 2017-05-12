25-hour Cowles Mountain hike raises veteran suicide awareness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO –Each day, 22 veterans take their own life.

Dozens of local hikers hope to win the war against veteran suicide by trekking up and down Cowles Mountain Friday to raise awareness about veteran suicides and PTSD.

“I’m really happy to be able to come out and help the effort in any way, and give a voice to the guys and let them know they have a place to go,” one hiker said.

The group began a 25-hour trek around 5:30 a.m. Friday.

Last year, participants hit a total of 17 laps -- about 50 miles-- in 24 hours, with people joining in whenever they had the time or the energy.