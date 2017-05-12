21 airlines switch terminals at LAX

LOS ANGELES — A massive effort to relocate 21 airlines among four terminals at LAX begins Friday night and will continue over the course of the next few day, KTLA reports.

The relocations, which affect about one-third of the total airlines at the airport, are necessary because Delta Air Lines is moving from Terminals 5 and 6 to Terminals 2 and 3.

Travelers should check in online and confirm terminal and gate numbers with their airlines before arriving at LAX. Green buses will be working to shuttle passengers among terminals during the move, and volunteers in green vests will be available to help passengers.

Those flying between May 13 and 17 are advised to arrive three hours before departure for domestic flights, and four hours early for international travel. More information is on the Los Angeles International Airport website.

Airlines will relocate overnight on Friday night, Sunday night and Tuesday night — May 12, 14 and 16. The following morning, airlines will begin operations in their new terminals. The move is expected to be complete by Wednesday, May 17.

Los Angeles International Airport — the country’s second busiest — is calling the moves “finely choreographed.” More than 3,000 computers will be moved, with about 170 movers working every night.

Atlanta-based Delta says it plans to give its customers affected by the move “mini spa-like experiences,” including massages. The airline could be operating out of all four involved terminals at some points during the move.

Twenty-eight airlines are moving, but only 21 are changing location from one terminal to another. Six of the 21 airlines that are changing terminals have already relocated, LAX said in an FAQ.

The following airlines are included in those affected during the five-day operation: