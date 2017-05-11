Trial set for Marine veteran accused of biting deputy’s leg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VISTA, Calif. -- A trial date has been set for a Marine veteran who allegedly poured soda on his head in a Vista convenience store, bit a sheriff's deputy and was shocked with tasers and pepper sprayed several times.

Casey Clason, 30, is facing two counts of assault on a police officer.

Deputies responded at 5 a.m. on April 23, 2017, to a 911 disturbance call by the clerk of the 7-Eleven store in the 800 block of East Vista Way.

Clason allegedly fought and wrestled with deputies.

“I was unable to control him physically he was very strong, he was wet and slippery,” said Dep. Eric Cottrell.

Prosecutors say deputies tased Clason several times unsuccessfully and then bit Dep. Cottrell.

“He was making weird growling sounds and he was doing this weird gnawing thing to my leg area.” said Dep. Cottrell.

Defense attorneys argued Clason is suffering from PTSD after serving two tours of duty in Iraq.

Clason is already on probation for arson. The judge set a trial date for June 26.