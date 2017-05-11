Relay honors nation’s heroes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- In preparation for Memorial Day, tens of thousands of people are walking across the country in honor of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice protecting our country and communities.

The march is part of the Carry the Load national relay and Thursday some of them were in San Diego.

The nonprofit was founded 9 years ago by two Navy SEALs that set out the to restore the true meaning of Memorial Day.

Their mission has expanded to include firefighters, police and first responders.

The month-long relay is now referred to as Memorial May. One of its participants is the lone survivor of an elite firefighting team battling an Arizona wildfire just a few years ago.

"Nineteen of my brothers were killed in the fire. So Carry the Load found me, took me in and has taken care of me along with thei3 25 partners that are part of the continuum of care for veterans and first responders," said Brendan McDonough.

Thursday was day 14 of the relay. Saturday they will make their way towards Las Vegas.