Pursuit crash in Escondido kills 2, injures 2 others

ESCONDIDO – A brief pursuit in Escondido ended in a crash that killed two people early Thursday.

The chase began around midnight in the vicinity of East Grand Avenue and South Midway Drive, according to Escondido police. It was not immediately clear what prompted the pursuit.

The suspect car was involved in a single-vehicle crash shortly afterward on East Grand Avenue near South Ash Street, police said. Two occupants, a man and woman, were killed and at least two others were injured.

A SigAlert was issued for East Grand Avenue between South Ash Street and Harding Street.