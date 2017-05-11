Driver arrested at gunpoint after hitting bicyclist, running

SAN DIEGO – A bicyclist was hospitalized Thursday morning after he was hit by a driver who tried to run from the accident scene.

The injury collision happened at little before 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of La Jolla Colony Drive and Palmilla Drive.

After hitting the bicyclist, the driver got out of his vehicle and ran into some bushes about 1,000 feet from the collision, San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez. Police tracked him down and took him into custody at gun point, Martinez said.

The bicyclist was taken to a local hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries, Martinez said. The circumstances of the crash were under investigation.